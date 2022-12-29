Here's how to protect your pets during Hawaiʻi's booming NYE fireworks

New Years Eve celebrations in Hawaii can be epic, packed with close friends, family, great food and spectacular fireworks shows.

It can also be a traumatizing event for pets. The loud, explosive sounds from firecrackers and aerials that have been going off in some neighborhoods since Halloween have spooked cats and dogs, causing many families to report missing pets as a result.

With New Year’s Eve approaching, many pet owners are reaching out across social media for ways to keep their pets safe during the noisy festivities.

The Conversation’s Russell Subiono talked to Thomas Hanns from the Hawaiian Humane Society Thursday morning.

Hanns said that these loud noises can cause dogs of all sizes to act 'erratically'.

"Sometimes they'll run away to try and find a safe space. Sometimes they'll bury themselves further into your home to be safer or come to you for comfort," he said.

Certain steps can be taken to prevent or lessen this behavior in pets. Hanns suggested to not leave your animals outside unattended and to turn on the television to a normal level to provide them with companionship.

In the instance that they do escape, the Humane Society recommends to always have proper identification on them — or even better, a microchip.

"The microchip implant will, help to reunite you with your pet faster if it is found," Hanns said. "The microchip implant holds a serial number where they were able to look in an online database and get your contact information."

He said that before using medications or naturalistic oils, such as CBD, owners should refer to their veterinarians first.

"The thing about pets is they don't understand that this is a celebratory firework," he said. "It's a loud, scary noise. And so from that perspective, it can cause a lot of anxiety."

For more information from the Hawaiian Human Society, click here.