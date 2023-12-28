Nicholas Lum's new album blends modern music production and mele Hawaiʻi

Nicholas Lum is a local musician best known for being a member of the award-winning Hawaiian music group Keauhou. He's a graduate of Kamehameha Schools and has earned degrees in Hawaiian language and music from the University of Hawaiʻi. He's also a graduated dancer and drummer of Robert Cazimero's hula halau.

Now he's taking his experience with music and the Hawaiian language to focus on a new approach to mele — one that blends innovation and tradition. He calls this new project Pewa and will be releasing its first album on Friday, Dec. 29.

The Conversation sat down with Lum to talk about his unique vision for Hawaiian music.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.