Nicholas Lum's new album blends modern music production and mele Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published December 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM HST
Courtesy Nicholas Lum

Nicholas Lum is a local musician best known for being a member of the award-winning Hawaiian music group Keauhou. He's a graduate of Kamehameha Schools and has earned degrees in Hawaiian language and music from the University of Hawaiʻi. He's also a graduated dancer and drummer of Robert Cazimero's hula halau.

Now he's taking his experience with music and the Hawaiian language to focus on a new approach to mele — one that blends innovation and tradition. He calls this new project Pewa and will be releasing its first album on Friday, Dec. 29.

The Conversation sat down with Lum to talk about his unique vision for Hawaiian music.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
