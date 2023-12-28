Meet this Honolulu teen encouraging other girls to pursue STEM careers

University Laboratory School sophomore Olive Taylor loves math. She's a member of the 2023 Million Girls Moonshot’s Flight Crew, a national team of youth leaders who support and encourage young girls to engage in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering, and math.

Taylor credits her mom for signing her up for STEM clubs. She's also participated in the University of Hawaiʻi's Gene-ius Day program. The Conversation sat down with the Honolulu teen to talk about her love of numbers.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.