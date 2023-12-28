© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meet this Honolulu teen encouraging other girls to pursue STEM careers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published December 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM HST
Olive Taylor, far right, with Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten, center, at a panel videotaping for the 2023 Institute of Educational Sciences Math Summit.
Jenni Girtman
/
STEM Next Opportunity Fund
Olive Taylor, far right, with Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten, center, at a panel videotaping for the 2023 Institute of Educational Sciences Math Summit.

University Laboratory School sophomore Olive Taylor loves math. She's a member of the 2023 Million Girls Moonshot’s Flight Crew, a national team of youth leaders who support and encourage young girls to engage in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering, and math.

Taylor credits her mom for signing her up for STEM clubs. She's also participated in the University of Hawaiʻi's Gene-ius Day program. The Conversation sat down with the Honolulu teen to talk about her love of numbers.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Education
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
Related Stories