The Conversation: Red Hill defueling begins; Economic recovery and Maui timeshares
- Red Hill defueling of 104 million gallons of fuel begins today and will continue through January
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn gives us a Reality Check on the dangerous levels of contaminants near Lāhainā schools | Full Story
- President and CEO of the American Resort Development Association Jason Gamel talks about timeshares and tourism on Maui
- Recent University of Hawaiʻi graduate Jenna Kirschner who moved to Israel for a summer job describes living through the Hamas attack
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on Hale Kipa, a local group that has designed a Native Hawaiian values parenting program to help homeless families | Full Story