University of Hawaiʻi alum working in Israel is making her way back to the U.S.

It's been 10 days since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel. Gaza is now bracing for an Israeli counterattack with over a million people attempting to evacuate the area.

Jenna Kirschner, a 2022 University of Hawaiʻi graduate living in Israel, said she awoke to the sound of rockets on Oct. 7. She moved to Israel three months ago to take a job helping set up a cheerleading program. All that is on hold.

She talked to The Conversation last week as she tried to book a flight out via Europe to return to family in Atlanta. She called from her apartment about 10 miles north of Tel Aviv. That day there hadn't been any sirens like the day of the attack.

"When we do hear the sirens, we basically have 90 seconds to get to a bomb shelter. And then by the 90 seconds, we usually hear the rockets hitting the Iron Dome," she said.

"Emotionally, I'm pretty drained, traumatized. I mean, I gave up so much, leaving the United States to come here. And our program was just getting started, everyone was really excited. And it's hard because like the Jewish community worldwide, but especially here in Israel, everyone knows each other for the most part," Kirschner said. "You can feel it in the atmosphere, even just like walking down the streets."

Kirschner said she has since made it safely to Barcelona on an El Al flight — and hopes to return to Israel one day. She was granted citizenship there one month ago.

"As soon as it's safe to come back, I'll definitely come back," she added.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.