Timeshares and tourism as Maui tries to recover from the August wildfires

It’s believed the timeshare concept was born in the 1960s at a ski resort in the French Alps. Fast forward to the present day and the timeshare segment of the hospitality industry is credited with leading the economic recovery — from the pandemic to Hurricane Iniki.

The Conversation talked to Jason Gamel, the president and CEO of the American Resort Development Association, about helping the local economy recover from the recent wildfires. He vacationed on Maui with his family this summer.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.