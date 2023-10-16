© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Timeshares and tourism as Maui tries to recover from the August wildfires

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST
FILE - The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, on Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
Mengshin Lin/AP
FILE - The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, on Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

It’s believed the timeshare concept was born in the 1960s at a ski resort in the French Alps. Fast forward to the present day and the timeshare segment of the hospitality industry is credited with leading the economic recovery — from the pandemic to Hurricane Iniki.

The Conversation talked to Jason Gamel, the president and CEO of the American Resort Development Association, about helping the local economy recover from the recent wildfires. He vacationed on Maui with his family this summer.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation tourism2023 Maui firesMaui
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
