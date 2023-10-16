New homeless program in ʻEwa aims to serve children and their families

Families on the brink of homelessness in ʻEwa now have a new shelter to turn to.

Hale Kipa unveiled Thursday the 'Ohana Resilience Services program at Hale Kū Ola, located at Renton Road. The goal is to provide children and their families with a place of refuge and additional services.

"Every family struggles in life," CEO Venus Rosete-Medeiros said.

The nonprofit opened its first shelter for young girls since the 1970s. The programs have expanded to all children and young adults from 8 to 24 years old.

Cassie Ordonio/HPR The 'Ohana Resilience Services program provides two bedroom for single families experiencing homelessness.

'Ohana Resilience Services program offers temporary shelter for up to two single-parent families. Additionally, it provides services, including intervention, counseling, and coaching. These services are specifically targeted at families who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which devastated the state economy in March 2020.

The program will also offer the Kamalama Parenting Curriculum, co-authored by Rosete-Medeiros. It is a 10-week course that weaves universal Hawaiian values into parenting.

The house was once an all-girls shelter and plantation home, according to program director Brandy Akima. She said families can stay in the shelter for up to 90 days, which can be extended based on their circumstances.

"Lifeʻs challenges may surpass those timelines," Akima said. "If we're about housing families who are homeless, it wouldnʻt make sense to discharge them back to the community in homelessness."

"So if housing is not secured, then certainly our 'Ohana success coach and case managers would work fervently to help them get them connected to the supports that they need," Akima continued.

Each bedroom has a private bathroom, including one full-size bed and a bunk bed. Families share a kitchen along with a play area for children.

The living room has a nearly 12-foot-tall mural with a lei circling a rainbow. Akima said the artwork was created by John "Prime" Hina. The mural's purpose is not just artwork but to symbolize resilience for families.

"The rainbow is very significant in Indigenous practices as a symbol of promise," Akima said. "And we also have featured here is lei weaving through the rainbow. The 'a'ali'i, which is a notable Hawaiian flower used in haku, but it's a symbol of resilience, the resilience of families and the people of this community."

Cassie Ordonio/HPR A mural is painted in the living room to represent resiliency.

The program was given $500,000 in grants by U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, whose current staff member came from the Hale Kipa program.

"She came from the foster program, and as a young person, she received help from Hale Kipa to provide her with stability and the tools that she needed to reach her life goals," Hirono said. "She is now a very valued part of my staff, and her job is to help others."

O'ahuʻs Point-in-Time Count shows that homelessness has increased. According to the annual survey, at least 300 people are experiencing homelessness from Kapolei to ʻEwa Beach. Most people have been living on the streets for years.

Honolulu Councilmember Augie Tulba said the need for services is more significant. He said he wished such services were around when he was a foster parent to his adopted daughter.

"As a former foster parent, it was really difficult for me to help the girl that I adopted because she would run away to her real parents," Tulba said. "And hearing what I heard today (Thursday), if mom and dad had the help, they could be helping me to help a foster child grow, to see like this is not a disconnect, but really this is a team effort."