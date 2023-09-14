The Conversation: Filipino community leaders ramp up Maui fundraising; Preserving Hawaiʻi's paniolo legacy
- Maui attorney Alfredo Evangelista talks about the "Tulong for Lahaina" fundraising efforts that aim to meet the needs of the Filipino community impacted by the wildfires
- HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi shares her story about a Kaua'ula Valley taro farmer and the battle over West Maui water rights dating back to the 1800s | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Ben Angarone details his story about a proposed shuttle service in Lanikai as an answer to the area's parking problems for visitors in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Native Hawaiian author Malia Maunakea talks about her new middle-grade novel, "Lei and the Fire Goddess," and embarking on a school tour across the state to give away copies of her book
- The Paniolo Preservation Society's Joan Anderson talks about preserving Hawaiʻi's paniolo heritage and this weekend's Old Hawaiʻi on Horseback pageant depicting cowboy history from ranching to rodeos