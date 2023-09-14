© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

New adventure book brings Hawaiian legends to middle school readers

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published September 14, 2023 at 5:24 PM HST
Courtesy Penguin Young Readers Group

Author Malia Maunakea's new middle-grade novel, "Lei and the Fire Goddess," focuses on Anna, a 12-year-old part-Hawaiian girl living on the mainland and wrestling with her cultural identity.

While reluctantly visiting her grandmother in Hawaiʻi, Anna goes on an epic adventure alongside demigods and mythical creatures to save her best friend.

Maunakea grew up on the Big Island, graduated from Kamehameha Schools, and now lives in Colorado. She’s been on Oʻahu to kick off a statewide school tour.

The plan is to visit Title I schools and donate nearly 3,000 copies of her book to students. The Conversation got the chance to sit down with Maunakea to discuss her newest book, as well as representation in media.

Maunakea will be part of two events on Oʻahu this Saturday, Sept. 16: a talk story at Da Shop in Kaimuki in the morning and an Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander author panel at Barnes and Noble in the afternoon.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation literatureEducation
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories