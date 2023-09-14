New adventure book brings Hawaiian legends to middle school readers

Author Malia Maunakea's new middle-grade novel, "Lei and the Fire Goddess," focuses on Anna, a 12-year-old part-Hawaiian girl living on the mainland and wrestling with her cultural identity.

While reluctantly visiting her grandmother in Hawaiʻi, Anna goes on an epic adventure alongside demigods and mythical creatures to save her best friend.

Maunakea grew up on the Big Island, graduated from Kamehameha Schools, and now lives in Colorado. She’s been on Oʻahu to kick off a statewide school tour.

The plan is to visit Title I schools and donate nearly 3,000 copies of her book to students. The Conversation got the chance to sit down with Maunakea to discuss her newest book, as well as representation in media.

Maunakea will be part of two events on Oʻahu this Saturday, Sept. 16: a talk story at Da Shop in Kaimuki in the morning and an Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander author panel at Barnes and Noble in the afternoon.

