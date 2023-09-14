Paniolo parade in Waimea celebrates Hawaiʻi's cowboy history

Imagine 100 paniolos on horseback. That's what's in store at the parade of paniolos to celebrate Hawaiʻi's cowboy history.

Joan Anderson from the Paniolo Preservation Society shared the story behind the spectacle of the parade depicting Hawaiʻi's history since the 1700s.

"We're perpetuating the role of paniolo in Hawaiʻi, and just making people aware that paniolo goes way back and has a lot of roots here. We don't want to lose it all," she said.

Riders will be dressed up like historic figures such as the British explorer George Vancouver, botanist David Douglas, and the different princesses from the islands.

The Old Hawaiʻi on Horseback pageant takes place on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Waimea on the Big Island. Tickets are $35 for those aged 13 and above. Click here for tickets.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.