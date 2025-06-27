© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park to hold cultural festival, free to the public

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 27, 2025 at 10:15 AM HST
Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park will be open to the public for free on Saturday.
Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park
Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park will be open to the public for free on Saturday.

Entrance to Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park on Hawaiʻi Island is free this Saturday.

The park will be hosting a celebration for its 64th anniversary as part of the National Park System. The theme is “E mau ana ka moʻolelo, Let the stories be perpetuated.”

Its grounds are home to one of the best-preserved puʻuhonua, or places of refuge, in Hawaiʻi. The site was established hundreds of years ago, and includes fishponds, heiau, and several kiʻi.

Saturday’s festival will include a series of talks and performances starting at 9 a.m. and going to 3 p.m.

If you’re planning to attend, prepare for hot, sunny weather. No food is available for sale in the park. Coolers and chairs are prohibited in certain areas to protect sensitive sites.

For more information, click here.

HPR News Staff
