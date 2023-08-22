© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Matching resources with need; Finding solace through music

By Bill Dorman,
Lillian TsangRussell Subiono
Published August 22, 2023 at 3:27 PM HST
Brook Cretton (L) and Spencer Kim (R) sift through the rubble of a home that was destroyed by wildfire on August 12 in Kula, Hawaii.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
  • Leslie Wilkins, president and CEO of the Maui Economic Development Board, talks about connecting people with much-needed resources
  • HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on the new Maui Relief Storage Facility opened in Hakuone at Oʻahu's Kakaʻako Makai | Full Story
  • Jeremy Edwards, Federal Emergency Management Agency press secretary, highlights the agency's continued commitment to Maui
  • The Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Director of Operations and Advertising, Denise Ching, talks about the Hawaiʻi Career Expo 2023, an event showcasing almost 200 exhibitors, where employers connect directly with job seekers
  • Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro reflects on the healing power of music. The inaugural Hana Hou Music Festival benefiting the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation's Maui Strong fund will be held at the Hawaiʻi Theatre on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9
Maui Lahaina fires labor music
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
