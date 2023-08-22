The Conversation: Matching resources with need; Finding solace through music
- Leslie Wilkins, president and CEO of the Maui Economic Development Board, talks about connecting people with much-needed resources
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on the new Maui Relief Storage Facility opened in Hakuone at Oʻahu's Kakaʻako Makai | Full Story
- Jeremy Edwards, Federal Emergency Management Agency press secretary, highlights the agency's continued commitment to Maui
- The Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Director of Operations and Advertising, Denise Ching, talks about the Hawaiʻi Career Expo 2023, an event showcasing almost 200 exhibitors, where employers connect directly with job seekers
- Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro reflects on the healing power of music. The inaugural Hana Hou Music Festival benefiting the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation's Maui Strong fund will be held at the Hawaiʻi Theatre on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9