Facility at Oʻahu's Kakaʻako Makai opens to house Maui relief donations

The Maui Relief Storage Facility opened in Hakuone at Oʻahu’s Kakaʻako Makai this weekend. It’ll be a hub for donations heading to Maui, which has been inundated with donations from across the world.

The site is in coordination with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.

"There are daily calls occurring between Honolulu and other islands as well as Maui, so as supplies are needed, we can respond quickly," CHNA CEO Kuhio Lewis said. "Of course, the first step is let's inventory what's on Oahu first. So if they call they need food, we plan to send it out immediately."

OHA’s providing the space, and CHNA is operating it with the help of nonprofit Makana O Ke Akua.

Kahala Pratt, project director for the site, said she and her team of volunteers began sorting the first of 75 containers previously held in Kapolei on Saturday.

"We want to be able to unload them as quickly as possible, so what you're seeing behind me is the direct mix of goods from these two containers," Pratt said.

The 30,000-square-foot warehouse is leased for the next six months, with an option to continue. It’s filled with bedding, baby formula, dry goods and more neatly labeled in boxes and bags.

The plan is to consolidate various donation sites to this one.

"From here at this site, we'll separate them all, and then put them on pallets, and then push them to the edge to be stored until Maui lets us know what they need," Pratt said. "We will be sending not piecemeal, but by pallets."

As for items needed, hold off on clothing for now, but essential items will continue to be needed in the long term.

Luke said the Maui Food Bank has been giving out its supplies daily, and this site will be able to replenish them as needed.

"We have a bunch of people from the Red Cross and other organizations that will all over the world and what they have seen in Hawaiʻi, they said it's unbelievable the organization, the community efforts that are springing up the people who are willing to take care of people if they have not seen in other areas," Luke said.

