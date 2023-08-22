Local non-profits are bridging the gap between survivors and federal resources

Matching resources with need — and doing it quickly — is the focus of volunteer groups and non-profits around the state, especially on the ground across Maui.

Leslie Wilkins, president and CEO of the Maui Economic Development Board, said her organization is deeply involved in connecting people with resources.

"This disaster is beyond the magnitude of just our small local branches of non-profits. We clearly have to work with our national and federal partners to help get the resources here that we need," she said.

"But we also know that our community may not necessarily feel comfortable talking directly with a federal person without the community organizations that they know — their neighbors that can help make that connection," she added.

Wilkins and her team encouraged people to donate to Hawaiʻi Community Foundation's Maui Strong fund.

