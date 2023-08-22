© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

FEMA press secretary on the president, federal officials visiting Lāhainā disaster zone

Hawaii Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published August 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM HST
President Joe Biden hugs a child as he meets with community members impacted by the Maui wildfires at Lahaina Civic Center, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Joe Biden hugs a child as he meets with community members impacted by the Maui wildfires at Lahaina Civic Center, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been involved in relief efforts on Maui since the wildfires broke out.

Jeremy Edwards is a press secretary based in Washington, D.C., but he was part of that initial FEMA team that came with the cabinet level Administrator Dianne Criswell last week.

Local News
Legal experts refute rumors about FEMA aid and eminent domain
Savannah Harriman-Pote

"It definitely had a profound impact on me," he said of seeing the disaster zone.

"I know it had a profound impact on the administrator. I'm sure it had a profound impact on the president. Because it's one thing to read the briefings, see the numbers, watch the news stories. It's an entirely different experience to see it firsthand."

There are currently over 1,000 federal responders on Maui, including 400 search-and-rescue personnel.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 22, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Tags
The Conversation Lahaina fires
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Related Stories