© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

When words fail, Jake Shimabukuro uses music to support wildfire survivors

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono,
Emily Tom
Published August 22, 2023 at 4:35 PM HST
Jake Shimabukuro

As relief efforts continue on Maui, many local musicians are using their talents to raise money for those displaced by the wildfires.

That includes ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro. He recently turned the upcoming two-day Hana Hou Festival into a benefit concert for Hawaiʻi Community Foundation's Maui Strong fund.

Proceeds from his forthcoming new album, "Grateful," will also go toward relief efforts.

Shimabukuro played a show on the Valley Isle last Wednesday. The next day, he joined The Conversation's Russell Subiono in HPR's Atherton Performing Arts Studio to talk about the way music can be a tool for healing.

Lehua Makekau sorts toy donations and school supplies at Pokahu Park.
Local News
At this robust community hub outside Lāhainā, food and hugs are dished out 24/7
Catherine Cluett Pactol

"I think we've all had moments where music and the arts have touched us in a very profound way," Shimabukuro said. "I mean, even onstage last night, it was hard to hold back tears."

For Shimabukuro, music serves as a way to communicate love and support. In a time of collective grief , the ukulele has helped him connect with people on a deeper level.

"You're just trying to find the words, and you know, sometimes there really are no words," he said.

The musician called the road to recovery "a marathon" for those affected by the disaster. He hopes he can help lift people's spirits.

Local News
Local gallery creates fund for Lāhainā artists who lost their work to the fires
Cassie Ordonio

"As musicians, that's one of the things we love to do," Shimabukuro said. "We just want to bring people together through music and help to spread some support and joy and some love."

The Hana Hou Music Festival benefiting the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong fund will be held at the Hawaiʻi Theatre on Friday, Sept. 8th and Saturday, Sept. 9th. Find tickets here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 22, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Donate to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation's Maui Strong fund here.

Tags
The Conversation Lahaina firesentertainmentmusic
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Emily Tom
Emily Tom is a temporary digital news producer for summer 2023. She previously interned with HPR in summer 2022.
See stories by Emily Tom
Related Stories