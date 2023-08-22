When words fail, Jake Shimabukuro uses music to support wildfire survivors

As relief efforts continue on Maui, many local musicians are using their talents to raise money for those displaced by the wildfires.

That includes ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro. He recently turned the upcoming two-day Hana Hou Festival into a benefit concert for Hawaiʻi Community Foundation's Maui Strong fund.

Proceeds from his forthcoming new album, "Grateful," will also go toward relief efforts.

Shimabukuro played a show on the Valley Isle last Wednesday. The next day, he joined The Conversation's Russell Subiono in HPR's Atherton Performing Arts Studio to talk about the way music can be a tool for healing.

"I think we've all had moments where music and the arts have touched us in a very profound way," Shimabukuro said. "I mean, even onstage last night, it was hard to hold back tears."

For Shimabukuro, music serves as a way to communicate love and support. In a time of collective grief , the ukulele has helped him connect with people on a deeper level.

"You're just trying to find the words, and you know, sometimes there really are no words," he said.

The musician called the road to recovery "a marathon" for those affected by the disaster. He hopes he can help lift people's spirits.

"As musicians, that's one of the things we love to do," Shimabukuro said. "We just want to bring people together through music and help to spread some support and joy and some love."

The Hana Hou Music Festival benefiting the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong fund will be held at the Hawaiʻi Theatre on Friday, Sept. 8th and Saturday, Sept. 9th. Find tickets here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 22, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Donate to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation's Maui Strong fund here.