The Conversation

The Conversation: HMSA lawsuit; AI-generated podcast

By Catherine Cruz
Published September 24, 2025 at 10:43 AM HST
The outside of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court.
Hawaii State Judiciary
The outside of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Attorney Ted Hong discusses a recent ruling in his lawsuit against HMSA, Hawaiʻi's largest health insurance provider
  • Overstory Hawaiʻi's Noelle Fujii-Oride reports on a domestic violence on Kauaʻi that's had its federal funding cut | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi State Auditor Les Kondo talks about the launch of an AI-generated podcast
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on why some students and alums are unhappy with a few of the new murals at Farrington High School
  • The Conservation revisits an interview with the late Ian Capps, host of HPR's "The Early Muse" | Full Story
The Conversation Health CareTechnology
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
