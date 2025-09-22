The Conversation: UH funding cuts; Honolulu Century Ride
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Chad Walton, interim vice president for research and innovation at the University of Hawaiʻi system, says UH officials are seeking clarification on funding cuts by the federal Department of Education
- Hawaiʻi Bicycling League Executive Director Travis Counsell talks about roadway fatalities and public safety ahead of the 2025 Honolulu Century Ride
- NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks about the role of facts and opinions in the newsroom and her new memoir, "It. Goes. So. Fast." | Full Story