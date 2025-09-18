© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Women's Prison Project

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published September 18, 2025 at 10:37 AM HST
FILE- Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the 13th fairway during the final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. The PGA Tour say the tournament will return to Kapalua on Maui five months after the deadly wildfires. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Matt York/AP
/
AP
FILE- Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the 13th fairway during the final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Gov. Josh Green discusses concerns over the PGA Tour's announcement that it will not host its season opener at the Kapalua Resort's golf course
  • Former Hawaiʻi Gov. Linda Lingle shares the mission of the Women's Prison Project
  • Shar Tui’asoa, the artist behind Punky Aloha Studio, opens a new exhibition at Capitol Modern titled "Local" | Learn more about the exhibition
Tags
The Conversation Josh GreenjudiciaryEconomy
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes