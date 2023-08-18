© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Navigating Maui insurance claims; Local church houses displaced residents

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published August 18, 2023 at 2:14 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources
  • State Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito discusses resources available to help Maui folks navigate the insurance claim process
  • Pastor Shannon Marocco of King's Cathedral describes ways the Maui community came together to help residents impacted by the fire and shares plans for developing a temporary shelter community on its 10-acre Kahului property
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair takes a closer look the impacts of the Maui fire on buried fiber optic lines that are essential to communication in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • The City and County of Honolulu's Transportation Services Director Roger Morton discusses the way college and private school students returning to school next week will impact traffic
  • Local musician Keilana shares her musical influences and the story behind some of her songs ahead of her performance at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio on Aug. 19. Find tickets here
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
