The Conversation: Summer Reads Hana Hou
- Author Cheryl Soon maps Hawaiʻi's history through notable statues in her guidebook "Reflections in Stone and Bronze," available through Mutual Publishing | Full Story
- We often hear it — write what you know. Columnist Mindy Pennybacker talks about her book "Surfing Sisterhood Hawaiʻi: Wahine Reclaiming the Waves," a book about the sisterhood of surfers, published by Mutual Publishing | Full Story
- What does it mean to be local? That's a question that Oʻahu native and NBC News editor Jessica Machado explores in her new memoir, "Local" | Full Story
- Science writer-artist-chocolatier Raven Hanna is on a mission to share how to transform the nourishing cacao pod into sweet chocolate goodness. Her book "One Cacao Tree" is available through Lulu Press and at select bookstores in Hawaiʻi and San Francisco | Full Story