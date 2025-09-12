The Conversation Hana Hou: Hawaiʻi immigration stories

On today's program, we're revisiting stories of those who left their homelands to start new lives in Hawaiʻi:



Douglas Chong, author and Chinese historian, talked with HPR in 2020 about his heritage to rice farmers who lived here on Oʻahu | Full Story

Paʻauilo resident Romel Dela Cruz, who is a descendant of the Filipino agricultural work brought to Hawaiʻi known as sakadas, shared his family’s rich plantation history with HPR in 2022 | The Sakada Series documentary | Full Story

Denis Salle, the Honorary Consul for Germany, discussed the German connection in Hawaiʻi's history with HPR in 2019 | Full Story

Kailua resident Danny Abreu and author Nelson Ponta-Garça talked with HPR in 2023 about their book and documentary "Portuguese in Hawaiʻi" | Attend the Portuguese Culture and Historical Center’s Gala Dinner | Full Story

