Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.
The Conversation

The Conversation Hana Hou: Hawaiʻi immigration stories

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published September 12, 2025 at 9:11 AM HST
Workers preparing rice field at Honouliuli.
Hawaiʻi State Archives
Workers preparing rice field at Honouliuli.

On today's program, we're revisiting stories of those who left their homelands to start new lives in Hawaiʻi:

  • Douglas Chong, author and Chinese historian, talked with HPR in 2020 about his heritage to rice farmers who lived here on Oʻahu | Full Story
  • Paʻauilo resident Romel Dela Cruz, who is a descendant of the Filipino agricultural work brought to Hawaiʻi known as sakadas, shared his family’s rich plantation history with HPR in 2022 | The Sakada Series documentary | Full Story
  • Denis Salle, the Honorary Consul for Germany, discussed the German connection in Hawaiʻi's history with HPR in 2019 | Full Story
  • Kailua resident Danny Abreu and author Nelson Ponta-Garça talked with HPR in 2023 about their book and documentary "Portuguese in Hawaiʻi" | Attend the Portuguese Culture and Historical Center’s Gala Dinner | Full Story

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
