New book details Hawaiʻi’s cultural ties to Portugal

The first Portuguese people arrived in Hawaiʻi on a German ship called the Priscilla in the late 1800s, according to the Library of Congress. They were the first wave of workers to work on our sugar plantations.

Today we learn about a book detailing Hawaiʻi’s ties to Portugal. Kailua resident Danny Abreu recalled how he first connected with author and filmmaker Nelson Ponta-Garça.

The book launch for "Portuguese in Hawaiʻi" kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. with a film screening and book signing at Mission Memorial Auditorium, and on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Punchbowl Holy Ghost Church. It then heads to Kauaʻi, Maui and the Big Island.

Sophia McCullough /

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 5, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.