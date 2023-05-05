© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

New book details Hawaiʻi’s cultural ties to Portugal

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM HST
Portuguese in Hawaii Book.jpg

The first Portuguese people arrived in Hawaiʻi on a German ship called the Priscilla in the late 1800s, according to the Library of Congress. They were the first wave of workers to work on our sugar plantations.

Today we learn about a book detailing Hawaiʻi’s ties to Portugal. Kailua resident Danny Abreu recalled how he first connected with author and filmmaker Nelson Ponta-Garça.

The book launch for "Portuguese in Hawaiʻi" kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. with a film screening and book signing at Mission Memorial Auditorium, and on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Punchbowl Holy Ghost Church. It then heads to Kauaʻi, Maui and the Big Island.

portuguese in hawaii.JPG
Sophia McCullough
/

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 5, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation literaturehistoryfilm
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories