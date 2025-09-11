© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi dairy business; Maui transplant story

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:32 AM HST
Some of Cloverleaf Dairy's milk is packaged under the Meadow Gold brand. To ensure it's 100% local milk, look for the Island Fresh logo.
Cloverleaf Dairy
  • Farm Link Hawaiʻi's Claire Sullivan on the recent announcement that it will be carrying fresh milk from Hawaiʻi’s last dairy farm, Cloverleaf Dairy, on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
  • Bahman Sadeghi, who bought the Meadow Gold processing plant on Hawaiʻi Island five years ago, discusses the history of Hawaiʻi's dairy business | Full Story
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on a street medicine program that is looking to expand on the island of Hawai'i | Full Story
  • Transplant patient Michelle Ankele and her two doctors, Anil Trindade and Konrad Hoetzenecker, share the story of Ankele's lung transplant | Read the case report | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation AgricultureBusiness NewsHawaiʻi IslandHealth Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
