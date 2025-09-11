© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.

Maui resident's medical journey landed her in Nashville for lifesaving lung transplant

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published September 11, 2025 at 1:20 PM HST
Michelle with Dr. Trindade (left) and Dr. Hoetzenecker (right).
Michelle with Dr. Trindade (left) and Dr. Hoetzenecker (right).

It’s a medical saga that started almost a year to the date and it began with a bad case of the flu. The Conversation heard about this incredible story of a Maui woman and the doctors who saved her life after coming across a case report in a medical journal.

The patient is Michelle Ankele-Yamashita and she was working for the governor’s office in Wailuku when it was the start of flu season.

HPR’s Maddie Bender spoke with Ankele-Yamashita and two of her doctors, Anil Trindade and Konrad Hoetzenecker.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 11, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
The Conversation Health CareMaui
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
