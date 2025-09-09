© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Friends of the East-West Center; Okinawan summer picnic

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonLaura Dux
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:01 AM HST
FILE - The East-West Center.
University of Hawaiʻi
FILE - The East-West Center.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Maura Okamoto, of the Friends of the East-West Center, discusses why community relationships are important as the center marks its 65th year
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Caitlin Thompson reports on a cop the Honolulu Police Department tried to fire, but instead, he's retiring with a large pension | Full story
  • Kathleen Norris talks about her new book, “Rebecca Sue," which details the life of her disabled sister
  • HPR's Laura Dux reports on the annual tradition of the Okinawan summer picnic | Full story
Tags
The Conversation University of Hawai‘iHistoryHPD
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Laura Dux
Laura Dux was the 2025 Society of Professional Journalists Summer Intern for The Conversation at HPR. 
See stories by Laura Dux
More Episodes