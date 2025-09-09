The Conversation: Friends of the East-West Center; Okinawan summer picnic
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Maura Okamoto, of the Friends of the East-West Center, discusses why community relationships are important as the center marks its 65th year
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Caitlin Thompson reports on a cop the Honolulu Police Department tried to fire, but instead, he's retiring with a large pension | Full story
- Kathleen Norris talks about her new book, “Rebecca Sue," which details the life of her disabled sister
- HPR's Laura Dux reports on the annual tradition of the Okinawan summer picnic | Full story