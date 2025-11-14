© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Military exercises; New public school proposed for Maui

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published November 14, 2025 at 10:47 AM HST
FILE - An Army Kiowa helicopter flies over a convoy of U.S. soldiers at the Mākua Military Reservation in Hawaiʻi, Dec. 8, 2003. In December 2023, the U.S. military confirmed that it will permanently end live-fire training in Mākua Valley on Oʻahu, in a major win for Native Hawaiian groups and environmentalists after decades of activism.
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees III and Command Sergeant Major Shaun D. Curry discuss military training exercises as the future of expiring military leases comes into focus
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on a new study on water usage in West Maui
  • Riki Fujitani, executive director of the Hawaiʻi School Facilities Authority, discusses plans for a new school in Central Maui that could reshape how the state thinks about public facilities
  • "Our Common Nature" podcast host Ana González and Kumu Hula Snowbird Puananiopaoakalani Bento discuss how sense of place informs musical traditions
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
