Schofield Barracks Army leaders on land leases, live-fire training

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 14, 2025 at 5:25 PM HST
U.S. Army conducting drills atSchofield Barracks on Oʻahu.
U.S. Army conducting drills at Schofield Barracks on Oʻahu.
The U.S. Army conducts drills at Schofield Barracks on Oʻahu.
The U.S. Army conducts drills at Schofield Barracks on Oʻahu.
The U.S. Army prepares to conduct drills at Schofield Barracks on Oʻahu.
The U.S. Army prepares to conduct drills at Schofield Barracks on Oʻahu.
A member of the U.S. Army.
A member of the U.S. Army.
A U.S. Army drone.
A U.S. Army drone.
This past week, residents from Hawaiʻi Island have reported hearing rocket fire. And here on Oʻahu, the sounds of helicopters have filled the night sky. The U.S. Army exercises wind up on Sunday.

Troops from six different countries have been in action all week. It's been an opportunity to test out new technology alongside old technology. HPR got a chance to get out on the training range to see some of the action.

Hundreds of drones are in the skies during the exercise. Earlier this year, the Army received the first of 16 long-range missiles called HIMARS launchers. It stands for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. The units are essentially rockets on trucks with a missile range of over 150 miles. The missiles, along with the unmanned aerial systems and drones, are part of the modernization of the way the military fights. They are lessons learned from the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Conversation heard from Office of Hawaiian Affairs board Chair Kai Kahele, who is calling for a constitutional amendment to ban live-firing on Hawaiʻi's public trust lands. Gov. Josh Green also announced an advisory committee for military land lease discussions.

A number of leases are set to expire in 2029, though the Army is pressing for a deal by the end of the year.

HPR asked the Schofield Army Division commander, Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shaun Curry about how limits on live-firing might impact the military’s readiness.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
