Friends of the East-West Center's ʻohana program connects students to community

East-West Center President Celeste Connors is in Washington D.C. as federal funding for next year is still very much in question. The center said it has heard from the State Department that some $6 million that had been appropriated for this fiscal year will be released some time in the next three weeks.

It’s still unclear if the Senate will support the $16 million that the House has put in for next year’s budget. But this semester, the center welcomed around 90 new students from 25 countries and territories.

The Friends of the East-West Center offers an ʻohana program to help share the aloha spirit and connect with the local community. Maura Okamoto talks about why building community relationships are so important, particularly during these politically unsettling times and as the center marks its 65th year.

