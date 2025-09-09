© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.

Friends of the East-West Center's ʻohana program connects students to community

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 9, 2025 at 1:05 AM HST
The East-West Center promotes stronger connections and mutual understanding between the people and nations of the United States, Asia, and the Pacific through collaborative research, education, and open dialogue.
The East-West Center promotes stronger connections and mutual understanding between the people and nations of the United States, Asia, and the Pacific through collaborative research, education, and open dialogue.

East-West Center President Celeste Connors is in Washington D.C. as federal funding for next year is still very much in question. The center said it has heard from the State Department that some $6 million that had been appropriated for this fiscal year will be released some time in the next three weeks.

It’s still unclear if the Senate will support the $16 million that the House has put in for next year’s budget. But this semester, the center welcomed around 90 new students from 25 countries and territories.

The Friends of the East-West Center offers an ʻohana program to help share the aloha spirit and connect with the local community. Maura Okamoto talks about why building community relationships are so important, particularly during these politically unsettling times and as the center marks its 65th year.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 9, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
