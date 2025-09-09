Best-selling author Kathleen Norris' latest book honors the life of disabled sister

"Rebecca Sue: A Sister’s Reflections on Disability, Faith, and Love” is the title of the latest book by best-selling author Kathleen Norris.

Norris attended Punahou School in Honolulu and has written several books. It's her first story about Hawaiʻi which details life with her disabled sister Becky. Norris' little sister told her to write about her life. Becky died years ago but she lives on in “Rebecca Sue.”

Norris' book will be published on Sept. 16. She will be at a book signing and talk on Oct. 5 at The Cathedral of St. Andrews.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 9, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

