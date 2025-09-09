© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Best-selling author Kathleen Norris' latest book honors the life of disabled sister

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 9, 2025 at 1:00 PM HST
"Rebecca Sue: A Sister’s Reflections on Disability, Faith, and Love," written by Kathleen Norris tells the story of her sister Rebecca who had perinatal hypoxia.
Kathleen Norris Facebook
"Rebecca Sue: A Sister’s Reflections on Disability, Faith, and Love” is the title of the latest book by best-selling author Kathleen Norris.

Norris attended Punahou School in Honolulu and has written several books. It's her first story about Hawaiʻi which details life with her disabled sister Becky. Norris' little sister told her to write about her life. Becky died years ago but she lives on in “Rebecca Sue.”

Norris' book will be published on Sept. 16. She will be at a book signing and talk on Oct. 5 at The Cathedral of St. Andrews.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 9, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
