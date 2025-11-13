The Conversation: U.S. government reopens; OHA emergency relief
Audio will be added after the show.
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on what the spending bill to reopen the government means for Hawaiʻi residents | Full Story
- Office of Hawaiian Affairs chair Kai Kahele shares what's next for an OHA emergency relief program now that the shutdown has ended
- University of Hawaiʻi educator Than Truc Nguyen shares her family's experience after the Fall of Saigon
- Maui musician Stephen Henderson discusses his musical influences | Get tickets to his live performance in HPR's Atherton Studio