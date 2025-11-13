A Vietnamese family's story of pride and finding identity in a new country

This week, The Conversation has been taking a look back at the stories of wartime. Monday, HPR highlighted a Marine colonel who was taken prisoner of war when Guam was invaded by the Japanese during WWII. And on Wednesday, HPR learned about Operation Babylift, hearing from one of the orphans who was adopted by a family on Kauaʻi 50 years ago.

The Conversation spoke to a University of Hawaiʻi educator who previously received a community leadership award from the FBI. Her name is Thanh Trúc Nguyen, and she reflected on the Fall of Saigon in April of 1975.

