What to know about health insurance now that the longest shutdown has ended

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published November 13, 2025 at 10:18 AM HST
President Donald Trump signs the funding bill to reopen the government, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
President Donald Trump signs the funding bill to reopen the government, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in Washington.

President Donald Trump signed a bill late Wednesday night that funds the government through Jan. 30, ending the 43-day government shutdown.

The bill passed despite Republicans' narrow margin in the House, NPR reports. Six Democrats joined their Republican colleagues to get the bill over the finish line, and two Republicans voted no. The final vote was 222 to 209.

However, Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation joined their fellow Democrats in voting against the continuing resolution, largely because it did not include expansions to enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
Tags
Local News Trump AdministrationHealth CareU.S. Congress
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
