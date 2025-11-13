What to know about health insurance now that the longest shutdown has ended

President Donald Trump signed a bill late Wednesday night that funds the government through Jan. 30, ending the 43-day government shutdown.

The bill passed despite Republicans' narrow margin in the House, NPR reports. Six Democrats joined their Republican colleagues to get the bill over the finish line, and two Republicans voted no. The final vote was 222 to 209.

However, Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation joined their fellow Democrats in voting against the continuing resolution, largely because it did not include expansions to enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.