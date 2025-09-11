© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.

This street medicine program lends a helping hand to Hawaiʻi Island's homeless population

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published September 11, 2025 at 9:32 AM HST
The Hawaii Island Community Health Center's street medicine program became a full-time in 2023. Since then, they have grown their reach, helping Hawaiʻi Island's homeless population.
Hawaii Island Community Health Center
It's been about eight years since the Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center started doing street medicine, but it wasn’t until 2023 that it became a full-time program. The program addresses the need for healthcare services for people experiencing homelessness.

Street medicine patient navigator Nate Hakeem and nurse Miki Villaverde canvas from Waikōloa to Ho'okena. The services range from wound care and physician referrals to insurance enrollment and recovering essential documents.

Over the past year, the street medicine program has increased its reach. In 2024, they had 365 patient encounters. As of this August, they've already had 300 this year.

Local News Hawaiʻi IslandHealth CareHomeless
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
