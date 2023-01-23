What does it mean to be local? Oʻahu native on new book about growing up in the islands

What does it mean to be local? That’s a question that Oʻahu native and NBC News editor Jessica Machado examines in her new memoir entitled, "Local.” Machado’s father was Hawaiian-Portugese and her mother was from the American South.

While growing up, she wrestled with her multi-ethnic identity and often questioned whether she was “local.” That conflict caused her reckless spiral as a young adult, something she was able to come out of after embracing her Native Hawaiian identity. The Conversation sat down with Macado to discuss identity and what it means to be local today.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 23, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.