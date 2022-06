A new book called "Reflections in Stone and Bronze" spotlights Hawaiʻi's statuary history. Author Cheryl Soon set out to learn the stories behind some of Hawaiʻi's most famous statues. The book tries to give context to the works of art in a time when Confederate statues are being removed across the country.

