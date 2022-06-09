The Conversation: Helicopter safety; Hawaiʻi wrestler inducted into Hall of Fame
- State Sen. Chris Lee looks at the legislative push to tighten regulations on tour operators after a helicopter crash injures six on Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kevin Dayton covers a $67 million settlement between Hawaiʻi prisoners and Global Tel Link | Full Story
- Olympic medalist Clarissa Chun gets inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame | Full Story
- Author Cheryl Soon maps Hawaiʻi's history through notable statues in her new book "Reflections in Stone and Bronze" | Full Story