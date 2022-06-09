Olympic wrestler Clarissa Chun shares her journey from Roosevelt High to NCAA coach

Many legendary athletes have come from Hawaiʻi. Names like Duke Kahanamoku, Akebono Tarō and Michelle Wie come to mind. Now add to that list Roosevelt High School alum Clarissa Chun.

Chun was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame this week. Among her accomplishments, she was one of Hawaiʻi's first girls wrestling state champions in 1998 and she won the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Last November, she was named head coach of the University of Iowa’s women's wrestling team, the first for a school in an NCAA Power Five conference. The Conversation caught up with Chun earlier this week as she was driving to her home in Iowa City.

Paul Sancya/AP / AP Clarissa Chun of the United States celebrates after her win against Irini Merleni of Ukraine in their 48-kg women's freestyle wrestling bronze medal match at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Chun will be leading a wrestling clinic on Kauaʻi at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 10 at Waimea High School. This interview aired on The Conversation on June 9, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.