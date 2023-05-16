Author of 'Surfing Sisterhood Hawaiʻi' talks evolution of women on the waves

The new book "Surfing Sisterhood Hawai’i: Wahine Reclaiming the Waves" by Mindy Pennybacker is set to launch this week. She covers the surfing scene for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Her book explores the history, challenges and evolution of surfing from the perspective of women on waves. The Conversation’s Stephanie Han talked to Pennybacker about the sport that they both love.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio / The Conversation's Stephanie Han with author and surfer Mindy Pennybacker, right, at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Pennybacker will attend a book launch event at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at Chaminade University’s Ching Conference Center.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.