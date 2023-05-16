© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Author of 'Surfing Sisterhood Hawaiʻi' talks evolution of women on the waves

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published May 16, 2023 at 6:26 PM HST
surfing sisterhood hawaii 051623.jpg
Courtesy Mutual Publishing
/

The new book "Surfing Sisterhood Hawai’i: Wahine Reclaiming the Waves" by Mindy Pennybacker is set to launch this week. She covers the surfing scene for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Her book explores the history, challenges and evolution of surfing from the perspective of women on waves. The Conversation’s Stephanie Han talked to Pennybacker about the sport that they both love.

stephanie han and Mindy Pennybacker
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
/
The Conversation's Stephanie Han with author and surfer Mindy Pennybacker, right, at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Pennybacker will attend a book launch event at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at Chaminade University’s Ching Conference Center.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Surfingsportsliterature
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
Related Stories