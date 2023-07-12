The Conversation: Bikes and surfboards take Skyline; Call for art submissions for showcase
- Hawaiʻi Bicycling League Executive Director Travis Counsell talks about riding Skyline with bikes, just as The Conversation tests the Skyline surfboard racks
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Stewart Yerton gives a Reality Check on a local film lab seeking to support aspiring filmmakers | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol talks about the Hawaiian bobtail squid, a small but mighty sea creature | Full Story
- "Hula" author Jasmin ʻIolani Hake discusses her debut novel, a coming-of-age story that grapples with questions of identity
- Joan Namkoong of Hawaiʻi Handweavers Hui talks about the joy of weaving and calls on listeners to submit their woven art ahead of its upcoming show