The Conversation

How Skyline goes the extra mile for bicyclists and surfers

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published July 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM HST
Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff
/
HPR

Paying passengers have been riding Skyline for one week now. The city says the Honolulu rail averages roughly 3,300 passengers per day.

The Hawaiʻi Bicycling League saw Skyline's opening as an opportunity to mix the old and the new. Members organized a ride to the old ʻEwa sugar train, then followed up with a preview ride on Skyline.

Travis Counsell is the executive director for HBL. He and other HBL members tested the bike racks on Skyline after their bike ride.

"It was an awesome experience all around,” Counsell said.

"And I do think that a bicycle is going to be a really cool cheat code with the rail, if you will, an awesome tool to kind of go that extra mile."

HBL had talked with the city about designing a bike-friendly rail system. Skyline stations feature ramps that make travel more convenient for bicyclists.

In the future, Counsell hopes to see more secure bike parking.

Bicyclists are not the only ones taking Skyline for a spin. Surfers can enjoy its surfboard racks, a feature that cannot be found on any other rail system in the world.

Upon its opening, former Mayor Kirk Caldwell told The Conversation the way he envisioned the racks making a difference to people.

"Some teenager in Waipahu, my hometown, will get on the train with his surfboard, tell his mom, 'I'm going to go to Ala Moana Bowls to go surfing.'"

The Conversation's own Stephanie Han tested out the surfboard racks on opening weekend. She said the system needs better signage.

An attendant at the station recommended using the handicapped gates whenever taking a surfboard on Skyline because those gates stay open for two extra seconds.

She also advised passengers to be aware of their surroundings and stand near the doors when it is almost time to exit the train.

When Skyline reaches its destination, passengers only have 30 seconds to disembark.

Skyline currently runs from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekends.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Honolulu rail
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
