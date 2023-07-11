© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Federal investigation of Red Hill contracts; Prince Lot festival celebrates all things hula

By Catherine Cruz
Published July 11, 2023 at 4:08 PM HST
Wikipedia Commons
/
(Aug. 23, 2007) - then-Secretary of the Navy the Honorable Dr. Donald C. Winter tours the Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility to get a first-hand look at the condition of the tanks. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shawn P. Eklund
  • State Representative Sonny Ganaden and Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi Chapter Director Wayne Tanaka share concerns about ongoing federal probe into the Dawson company, which may affect defueling process | Full Story
  • The Outdoor Circle's Executive Director Winston Welch believes the Dior facade in Waikiki goes against the spirit of Hawaiʻi's strict billboard laws | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn details resident concerns about Waikōloa Village growth in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon covers siting options for Oʻahu and Kauaʻi as officials seek new landfill sites | Full Story
  • Kumu Hula Michael Pili Pang shares details about the 46th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival taking place at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds, Skygate on Saturday | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
