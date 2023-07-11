© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Search of defense contractor's offices should not affect Red Hill defueling timeline, officials say

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM HST
Seaman Chris Thomas/Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
AIEA, Hawaii (March 9, 2022) - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command employees work together to collect a water sample from Red Hill Well under an interagency-approved pumping and filtration plan. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

The Navy has confirmed that, days before the defense contractor Dawson secured a contract for the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility, federal authorities executed a search warrant on the company's downtown offices.

A spokesperson with Joint Task Force-Red Hill said that they remain on schedule to begin defueling operations in October.

In the past, the Navy had a contract with company Kinetix to maintain the Red Hill fire suppression system. The contract ended on June 30.

That same day, the Navy awarded Dawson with the new fire protection systems maintenance and repair services as a sole-source contract.

Earlier that week, federal investigators searched Dawson's downtown offices.

The company had been approached before the expiration of the contract with Kinetix.

Martha Guzman, right, in-studio with Catherine Cruz.
The Conversation
EPA meets with Kunia residents affected by tainted water
Catherine Cruz

The news of the Dawson contract surprised Kathleen Ho, deputy director for Environmental Health.

She said she wants to know the scope of the award, including whether it involves the aqueous film forming foam that was discharged at Red Hill.

Kinetix had been responsible for the fire suppression system when some 1,300 gallons of fire suppressant concentrate spilled at Red Hill.

State Representative Sonny Ganaden has been an outspoken critic of the way the Red Hill leak has been handled.

"It's my concern that, after we get done with all of these various issues regarding defueling, that we actually start to remediate the ground and the ocean, which is going to be a long process," Ganaden said.

He and other lawmakers are set to tour the Red Hill facility later this month to follow up on repairs.

Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) workers work on waste water tanks at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in the town of Okuma, Fukushima prefecture in Japan on June 12, 2013.
The Conversation
'It's very difficult to take them seriously': Expert weighs in on Fukushima radiated water release
Catherine Cruz

Wayne Tanaka, director of the Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi, has expressed similar concerns about what impact, if any, the federal probe might have on the defueling process.

"This just raises, I think, a number of important questions. You know, to what extent does this federal investigation involve any Dawson staff or operations that may relate to Red Hill?" Tanaka asked.

Steven Li, a spokesperson for Hawaiian Native Corp., Dawson's parent company, said Dawson offices have reopened since last week’s raid on the offices at Pioneer Plaza.

He said the probe should not affect the company's ability to fulfill its contracts with the military.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
