The Prince Lot Hula Festival returns in-person this weekend

The Prince Lot Hula Festival is making its return in-person for the first time in four years.

For decades, the event was held at Moanalua Gardens, which has yet to reopen after the pandemic. For its 46th anniversary, the Festival will take place at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds, Skygate.

"It is really a wonderful feeling," Kumu Hula Michael Pili Pang said of dancing at the Festival. "I don't know how to explain it. It's like you're stepping into your childhood, into the past."

The Festival will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free for all.

