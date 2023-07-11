© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Prince Lot Hula Festival returns in-person this weekend

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM HST
Marc Schechter
/
Moanalua Gardens Foundation

The Prince Lot Hula Festival is making its return in-person for the first time in four years.

For decades, the event was held at Moanalua Gardens, which has yet to reopen after the pandemic. For its 46th anniversary, the Festival will take place at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds, Skygate.

"It is really a wonderful feeling," Kumu Hula Michael Pili Pang said of dancing at the Festival. "I don't know how to explain it. It's like you're stepping into your childhood, into the past."

The Festival will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free for all.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation artentertainmentdance
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
