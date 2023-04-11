The Conversation: New state health director; Agriculture Department cautions against rapid ʻōhiʻa death
- Gov. Josh Green's pick for the Department of Health Dr. Kenneth Fink
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon discusses how the state's elected Republications cope with party divide | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton gives a Reality Check on the composting issue at a Kailua elementary school | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Agricultural Department Inspection and Compliance Chief Jonathan Ho warns about Big Island ʻōhiʻa and the spread of a devastating disease
- Teen athletes Kyler and Carter Agan organize sports equipment donation to Micronesia