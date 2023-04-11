Local students send youth sports equipment to Palau

The 2023 Major League Baseball season is in full swing and folks in the island nation of Palau are a little more excited than the average fan. That’s because their youth players have been receiving lightly used baseball equipment from people in Hawaiʻi.

Mid-Pacific Institute students Kyler and Carter Agan both play baseball for the school and recently started the Kinipōpō Hou Foundation. The brothers collect used sports equipment and send it to Palau.

"We worked with Sen. Glenn Wakai and then he has a charity that does donate other stuff to Palau. So he had a shipping container that had room in it. So we are able to partner with him and donate our equipment in his container," Kyler Agan said.

Kyler Agan said the foundation started after their mom wanted to get rid of some used cleats.

"They weren't like, destroyed and stuff. So I just said we should donate it. And then it just went over from there and became the foundation," he said.

Those looking to donate can contact the brothers on their website.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.