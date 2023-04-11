© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Merrie Monarch visitors reminded not to take ʻōhiʻa off Big Island

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM HST
ʻōhiʻa ohia hawaii island hawaii volcanoes national park
Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture
/
ʻŌhiʻa at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

As the focus this week turns to the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo, state agriculture officials are reminding people not to transport ʻōhiʻa lei off the Big Island due to the threat of rapid ʻōhiʻa death.

"Bringing ʻōhiʻa to the island from a neighbor island is okay, but leaving the island with that material is not going to be allowed," said Jonathan Ho, acting plant quarantine inspection branch chief.

The quarantine restricts the movement of ʻōhiʻa plants including flowers, leaves and seeds. The state Department of Agriculture said inspectors will be stationed at the airports in Hilo and Kona to collect any ʻōhiʻa material.

2019_kahiko_21443.jpg
The Conversation
Merrie Monarch emcee Kimo Kahoano on sharing hula with audiences for 42 years
Catherine Cruz

"Because the disease has been around for a while and people are really aware of it, there are little to no folks that forget. It's really rare," Ho said. "They want to do their part and we station staff just to ensure that."

The fungal plant disease is devastating to Hawaiʻi's native forests. The department said the disease has killed a million trees since its discovery more than a decade ago.

The reminder comes as the Department of Land and Natural Resources has discovered the disease in a Waiʻanae forest on Oʻahu.

The Merrie Monarch Hōʻike Performances are on Wednesday and the competition begins Thursday, April 13.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
