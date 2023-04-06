© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Merrie Monarch emcee Kimo Kahoano on sharing hula with audiences for 42 years

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM HST
2019_kahiko_21443.jpg
Courtesy Merrie Monarch Festival
/

It's that time of the year again! The Merrie Monarch Miss Aloha Hula competition kicks off in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island next week. The hula festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

The Conversation had the chance to sit down with Kimo Kahoano, who has had a front-row seat for 42 years as emcee of the premier hula event. He recalls when festival founder Dottie Thompson first approached him to help showcase the festival.

The Merrie Monarch Hōʻike Performances are on Wednesday and the competition begins on Thursday, April 13. | Full schedule | Streaming info

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation HulaMerrie Monarch Festival
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories