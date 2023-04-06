Merrie Monarch emcee Kimo Kahoano on sharing hula with audiences for 42 years

It's that time of the year again! The Merrie Monarch Miss Aloha Hula competition kicks off in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island next week. The hula festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

The Conversation had the chance to sit down with Kimo Kahoano, who has had a front-row seat for 42 years as emcee of the premier hula event. He recalls when festival founder Dottie Thompson first approached him to help showcase the festival.

The Merrie Monarch Hōʻike Performances are on Wednesday and the competition begins on Thursday, April 13. | Full schedule | Streaming info

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.