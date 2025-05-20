© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Medical research helps build a hula community for breast cancer survivors

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published May 20, 2025 at 1:44 PM HST
The Na Wahine Hula Akala is a hula halau of breast cancer surviviors.
University of Hawai‘i Cancer Center
Nā Wahine Hula ʻAkala is a hula halau of breast cancer survivors.

The University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center is home to Nā Wahine Hula ʻAkala — a halau composed of breast cancer survivors.

They're led by TeMoana Makolo, a former professional hula dancer. Makolo was tapped to lead a new halau in 2014 as part of a pilot study measuring the benefits of hula for cancer survivors.

More than a decade later, dozens of women have taken part in the halau. HPR talked to Makolo, UH Cancer Center's Dr. Erin Bantum, and halau member Carol Lum.

From left to right:
HPR
From left to right: TeMoana Makolo, Carol Lum, HPRs Maddie Bender, Dr. Erin Bantum.

For the most recent study, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 20, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation UH Cancer CenterHulaDanceHealth Care
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
