Medical research helps build a hula community for breast cancer survivors

The University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center is home to Nā Wahine Hula ʻAkala — a halau composed of breast cancer survivors.

They're led by TeMoana Makolo, a former professional hula dancer. Makolo was tapped to lead a new halau in 2014 as part of a pilot study measuring the benefits of hula for cancer survivors.

More than a decade later, dozens of women have taken part in the halau. HPR talked to Makolo, UH Cancer Center's Dr. Erin Bantum, and halau member Carol Lum.

HPR From left to right: TeMoana Makolo, Carol Lum, HPRs Maddie Bender, Dr. Erin Bantum.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 20, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.