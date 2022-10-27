Donate
The Conversation: Unpacking fuel lines at Red Hill; US Rep. Ed Case on his bid for reelection

Published October 27, 2022 at 2:03 PM HST
red hill
Seaman Chris Thomas/Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
/
DVIDS
FILE - AIEA, Hawaii (Jan. 14, 2022) - Pipes waiting for installation at the Red Hill Well Shaft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)
  • Navy Rear Adm. John Wade, the commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill, discusses unpacking fuel at Red Hill
  • U.S. Rep. Ed Case makes his bid for reelection and weights in on Red Hill, the Jones Act and inflation
  • Maui plumeria farmer Doug Brunner expands his export business focused on plumeria cuttings
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Patti Epler discusses a ruling that forces the state to reveal the names of people who die in jail and prison | Full Story
  • Native Hawaiian leaders share their connection to Kahoʻolawe and aloha ʻāina as part of the UH Manoa Center for Oral History
The Conversation Ed CaseNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityNative Hawaiian
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
